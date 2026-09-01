AOC has perfect response to Trump’s data centres statement

Donald Trump claimed that people who oppose the building of data centres are “backwards” – and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an idea of how to put his theory to the test.

Trump recently took to Truth Social to criticise anyone who takes issue with controversial data centres, which power new developments with artificial intelligence.

Many across the US are protesting against data centres, raising concerns about environmental costs and potential rising energy costs. A recent poll by Heatmap News claims that 64 per cent of US citizens would oppose a centre being built near them.

However, Trump dismissed concerns by saying anyone who was opposed to new developments with AI was “backwards and poor”.

“The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” he wrote on Truth Social .

"China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can't believe it is happening!"

AOC, though, has an idea on how to test out Trump’s own theory – by building one near his Florida home in Mar-A-Lago.

When asked by MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Manriquez about Trump’s comments, AOC replied: "Ohh. I mean, how about we put one in Mar-a-Lago?"

"I love that… Let's put a data center up in Mar-a-Lago and we'll see how backwards and poor he is in response to that.”

Trump, of course, has embraced AI slop on social media plenty of times – including a recent post of an AI-generated video of strikes on a military target, with some critics thinking the 80-year-old may actually believe the fake scenes happened in real life.

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