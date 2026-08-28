GTA 6 extended look: 145 mind-blowing details you missed

Rockstar Games revealed lots of GTA 6 gameplay and details in its 27-minute extended look, which has gone down incredibly well online.

The lengthy reveal showed Jason and Lucia's burgeoning relationship, some of the missions players will be able to enjoy, and a handful of the activities players can experience in the open world too.

The extended look debuted on Netflix before being uploaded to Rockstar's website and YouTube channel, where it can be viewed for free - and even downloaded - six hours later.

Here are 145 impressive key details you may have missed from the reveal.

As Jason and Lucia approach the drug den in the opening scene, they have a conversation about "keeping cool". Lucia has an issue with this, hinting that something happened previously which Jason was not best pleased with.

On the entrance to the drug den, there is a locked display cabinet which has got graffiti. Behind the graffiti, there's crystal clear, legible messages, showing the insane attention to detail that's gone into it.

There's a Red Dead Redemption 2 style system for NPC interaction, where the left trigger is held down to interact. This includes with pets too.

Call of Duty parody is back - one of the San4San crew, wearing a huge S4S chain, is wearing a Righteous Slaughter: Hood Ops t-shirt.



One of the NPCs is wearing what looks to be an American Football jersey with the number nine and name 'Rivers' on the back. This could be a look at the Vice City Manatees, the fictional side based on Miami Dolphins.

When Jason approaches the dog, as well as being able to greet or scold the pet, it can also be studied - which hints there are a lot of animals to study in GTA 6 .

Greeting the dog seemed to unlock a perk or stat boost of some sort for Jason.

When knocking on the door where the drugs are being cooked, Jason tries to control the situation, but Lucia says what they're there for. Jason gives Lucia a quick glance, hinting that he's not entirely happy with Lucia's actions and that there's tension between them.

When there's a close-up of drugs being cooked, there seems to be parodies of ingredients, including Grunewald instant dry milk, Palm and Flute and Ratout - which looks to be some kind of rat killer.

Jason and Lucia look at each other when they realise Raymond is the one they've been speaking to and they've been double-crossed.

Can I pet that dawg? / Rockstar Games

One of the NPCs has a t-shirt with Sound4Sound on it. On the sleeve, there's a logo for ZIT and what looks like a Spotify code. This could be a parody of the music streaming service.

Duffel bags seem to play a huge part of missions. There is a focus on where it is placed during the cutscene when everyone is trying to escape the den.

Raymond says "I've always been there for you", hinting that he's been betrayed and is disappointed at the sting.

On the HUD, weapon types are displayed with an icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Health, stamina and focus bars are displayed in the top left. Only two bars are shown in this mission, hinting it's early on and Jason unlocks the focus ability, which slows down time when shooting, later on.

Items and objects of interest are highlighted with a prompt to press the triangle button each time.

Crosshairs turn red when an enemy is defeated, showing when they have been killed. They also turn yellow when it shows an enemy has been incapacitated, like when Jason shoots the first enemy with the shotgun.

On this, later on in the video when time slows down for Jason, parts of enemies are highlighted red where players can aim for fatal shots. Other areas, such as hands or legs, are highlighted in yellow, showing players where they can incapacitate them.

When some headshots are performed, the famous Red Dead Redemption 2 slow-motion is back.

After the police come a rival gang, taking on those who remain. It seems Jason and Lucia have become embroiled in the middle of a gang war and 'Mendes' is the one behind it, delivering the final blow before the escape.

Cars can be stolen in different ways / Rockstar Games

When Jason and Lucia enter the living room, there are parodies of condiments on the table by them.

When it cuts after the scene ends, Jason can be seen by a parked car with the options to 'slim jim' or 'smash window', showing the different ways cars can be broken into. Using 'slim jim' initiates what seems to be a QuickTime event.

'W. Blanco's Cuban Foods' can be seen in the background while this happens.

'Tucker's Citrus Farms' can be seen in the background of Lucia hanging out of the car as Jason drives, a nod to Florida's citrus farms.

When what appears to be Lucia is running, one of her legs has a tattoo on it, showing players will be able to customise their characters heavily.

There's also a small Easter egg in this scene as a yellow van with 'Azteca Gold' on it can be seen in the background - a nod to the 'Aztec Gold' Stranger mission in Red Dead Redemption.

The sticky notes on the fridge in what looks to be Lucia's apartment say 'work out every day', 'no more snacking' and 'hydrate', hinting at some of the things players will have to do to maintain character cores.

There's also a bill stuck to it too saying it needs to be paid, again highlighting the increased weight of money in GTA 6 .

There are a number of parodies in Lucia's living room, including a film called 'Edged', a 'Didier Sachs' box and books called 'One Dollar Investments Can Change the World' plus 'The P****s In the Bush'.

Lucia gifts Jason clothes and he says "I can buy my own clothes you know", hinting that Lucia likes to dress Jason.

Choose wisely, Jason... / Rockstar Games

Each individual nail of Lucia's is painted as her face is illuminated by her phone screen when she lays on the bed.

Lucia calls Jason 'Jay' and Jason calls Lucia 'Lu', showing they have their own nicknames for each other.

There are parodies of beauty products on the shelf when Lucia is holding up outfits for Jason to pick, including 'Boufon', 'Lustre' and 'L'Foutre'.

Lucia picks out two outfits for Jason to give his opinion on - before going for a third.

Jason can interact during this segment, asking Lucia to hurry as he's worried they're going to be late for their meeting with Brian - or he can choose to let it go.

There's even some dirty hand marks around light switches showing they've been used a lot.

'Sprunk' is back, as seen in Lucia's fridge, a satirical take on Sprite.

Jason has the option to drink or put down the beer he has from the fridge, giving players freedom of if they want to take a drink or leave it. That's the level of detail that's being shown here.

Satirical adverts are back too, with 'Angstepan' and 'The Prairie Sandwich Box Meal' which is stacked full of meat and is "only 30,000 calories". There's also BrownStein's root beer too.

The second advert shows a glimpse at some of the wildlife and natural beauty that can be found in GTA 6, as well as a first look at some of the water physics as birds skim the water as they land.

The second advert showing wildlife and a landscape is absolutely breathtaking / Rockstar Games

Lucia's apartment is a first-floor flat in a block.

As Jason leaves the apartment block to get to the car, even the fire escape sticker has details of what to do in case of an emergency. So many games would have this blurred or even omitted but again, the level of details is just insane.

Jason takes issue with Lucia for being later than planned and he's slightly off with her about it.

The minimap in the bottom left-hand corner is now more of a satellite 3D map instead of looking like Google Maps with a waypoint market.

Putting the top down of convertible cars can be done on the move at low speeds.

Jason and Lucia talk about being more communicative - this could be a product of the player not maintaining and flourishing Jason and Lucia's relationship.

It looks as though Strangers & Freaks will be back in some capacity with the man falling off the bridge as Jason and Lucia drive by.

During another cutaway, Jason can be seen eating junk food (he can either eat or drop it when he's had enough) and there's a parody of a drink called 'FizzAzz' on the vending machine behind him.

When Lucia is fighting three-on-one, she appears to be throwing punches, dodging and blocking. These are all quite straightforward fighting mechanics so far but it will be interesting to see if there are any additional moves in this.

Guns look customisable once more as the machine gun Jason pulls out of the trunk of a car has a scope on it whereas Lucia's is different.

Well, look who's back / Rockstar Games

This one's a bit more of an obvious one but the 'Hammer Lady' from the very first trailer is here again and once again, she says "well look who's back".

Shotguns can be wielded with one hand while something else is carried in the other arm and, naturally, it looks as though it's much slower to reload which will need to be taken into account if players are swarmed by enemies.

It looks as though wrestling moves will be included in certain settings.

Gruppe Sechs is back in GTA, a fictional private security firm, with one of its trucks being raided.

Jason actually seems like he doesn't have the best people skills as he says to Lucia "sometimes I'm more comfortable when I have to use a gun" when in the elevator on the way up to the rooftop bar to meet Brian.

When Jason leaves the elevator, a prompt appears for the couple to hold hands. This helps to boost the relationship between the two characters.

Lucia seems close with Lori and Brian and Jason being more new to the scene. It will be interesting to see how these relationships play out.

Footage then cuts to Jason and Lucia apparently in disguises after being captured. Lori previously said she didn't know how they were still alive so this might be a tease of that.

When Jason is standing chatting with Brian, a prompt appears to smoke.

As Brian is speaking, Jason and Lucia are seen robbing small restaurants and shops together. The first property is a Hank's Waffles and seems to be a nod to the early leaks that were posted in 2022 which appeared to show the couple robbing a Waffle House. Safe to say, it looks a heck of a lot better and more polished now than it did then.

The rooftop bar is one of many stunning settings / Rockstar Games

Car workshops look to be back when Jason and Lucia pull up in a stolen vehicle from Hank's Waffles.

Lucia being controlled when a shop is being robbed shows a first proper look at the HUD, revealing a six-star wanted level.

There are icons beneath this too which show status. These show the player what traits the police will recognise and include being caught on CCTV, accomplices, clothing, appearance and weapons being used.

There are loads of parodies in the shop, including 'P***wasser', 'EZ Nuts' and 'Golden Clumps' along with crisps called 'Phat' and 'Quads'.

There are ATMs in shops and it's understood money will have to be deposited in these in order for them to be secured. It cannot be done through phones anymore.

More parodies can be seen when Jason attacks the shop owner, including 'Baracoa' and 'Ragga Rum'.

The next shot is again a recreation from the first trailer with Jason and Lucia walking through the shop menacingly with bandanas on. This same shot is recreated across different settings, showing the pair will be performing these kind of robberies.

When Jason is behind the wheel again, a huge cruise ship can be seen in the nearby harbour.

The lighting between the trees when driving through is absolutely breathtaking.

Jason and Lucia have something that happened they don't want other people to know about. This seems to be a bit of a running theme through the narrative.

Traffic jams appear to be prevalent in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

On the bridge Jason drives along, on the opposite side there is a traffic jam and it looks as though there are roadworks too. It seems players won't be able to just barge their way through these like in previous games and may have to find alternative routes or wait.

Car interiors are incredibly detailed and it seems each one will be unique in their own right.

Jason and Lucia can be switched between driving and shooting, depending on who is doing what. When they are together, this would alleviate an issue in GTA 5 with tricky controls of trying to drive while aim and shoot all at the same time.

Car tyres can be blown out and this looks to be the quickest way to stop vehicles from chasing.

Helicopters come after you at four stars.

During a police chase, the minimap now flashes blue and red and seems to obscure the view of it, meaning players will now have to rely more on instinct to escape than seeing where police cars are and where is best to hide.

In this case, even when hiding, police are more likely to spot you if they see your vehicle instead of just drive on by if they can't see them in front of you, which could happen in GTA 5 .

Raul questions Lucia's professionalism in the criminal world and she seems to take a bit of offence to this, hinting she might be quite new to this.

When cars are shot, bullet holes don't just appear but actually show damage such as license plates being skimmed and windows being broken but not smashed if the hit was not completely on target.

Players will have to change appearances or cars to lose the police more easily.

Shooting police car tyres seems to be the most effective way to get out of a tight spot / Rockstar Games

Schafter cars are back in GTA 6.

A first look at the weapon and item wheels are shown. There are two separate wheels for each.

Consumables can be taken on the go in order to boost stats such as health, stamina or focus. These can be done at the press of a button when the wheels are open.

Two different currencies are shown in the top right corner too: one has the wallet icon, showing cash, and the other is a lower case purple 'B'. This could either refer to cash in the bank or even bitcoin.

Molotovs can be used.

When it seems you're on track to lose the police, the stars in the top right corner lose their white fill and show as just red.

Raul confirms he robbed a bank in the dialogue after they escape successfully.

After the mission, it seems exploration is encouraged as Jason asks Lucia if she wants to "take a look around" Bayside.

A number of activities are then shown, including riding electric scooters together.

An airboat is shown to be controlled when riding on the waters through the Everglades.

Basketball is a confirmed minigame in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Jason can play basketball.

During this, he looks to be wearing as fictional sportswear vest called 'Heat'. This could also be in reference to the real-life NBA side Miami Heat.

When playing basketball, players have to aim with the left trigger and hold down the right to a certain point to get the right power on the shot, not too dissimilar to NBA 2K where the left facing button has to be held down for the correct power.

Jason is also wearing a hat that says 'Brian's boat works and marina', offering some info about Brian's company - or something he could be using for money laundering...

'Two points' shows up when Jason makes the basket.

This seems to be taking place at Jason's house on the waterfront which features right at the start of the second trailer.

Deep sea diving is an activity that can take place and this looks incredible.

Working out in the gym will play a big part in GTA 6 and there's a mini-game shown of Lucia lifting weights.

Jetski riding is an activity that's been confirmed.

Binoculars can be used and in this case, a man is seen in a VR headset, so VR parodies could play some sort of role in GTA 6 .

Players will have to hit then gym to maintain fitness levels / Rockstar Games

Kayaking is another activity that Jason and Lucia can do together.

Strip clubs are back and Jason can make it rain. Interestingly, Lucia is with him during this.

It looks like actual, organised track racing is in GTA 6.

The item wheel is shown in more depth, revealing players can out on hats, bandanas and glasses with more to be unlocked as the game progresses.

The face wraps have different styles so players can express themselves too.

NPCs are incredibly detailed and unique - when Lucia gets out of the car at Zeke's Gadgets with a gun hidden behind her, a man in dungarees turns his nose up at her as he walks away from trouble.

In combat, it looks as though enemies will be able to grapple characters and buttons will have to be mashed to break this.

When Lucia escapes a robbery on the back of a bike with Jason, she is wearing what looks to be the same kind of American Football jersey seen earlier in the deep dive. This one has 'Marcus' and 69 on the back and could be another look at the Vice City Manatees.

When Lucia gets on the back, a devil icon appears. The wanted level also has black filled white stars, hinting police are on their way but if they can get away fast enough, then they might be able to escape without having police on their tail.

There seems to be a parody of the streamer Neon who gets out the trunk of a vehicle which Lucia opens. He's live-streaming.

What seems to be a parody of Neon streams a police chase from the boot of a car / Rockstar Games

While 'Neon' is hanging out of the trunk and live-streaming, as well as all of the comments, emojis and viewer count, players can toggle to view the livestream itself if they want to.

When Jason and Lucia are sunbathing together, a banner flies by promoting what's understood to be the nightclub NINE1NINE. It says: "Why sixty nine when you can nine 1 nine."

There are shooting drills that can be done with time bonuses given for headshots and instant knockdowns.

There are off-road dirt bike races but at the very start, there seems to be an off-road car. It's not clear whether this is competing against the dirt bikes or if it's for support.

Jason and Lucia can be switched between really easily and there's an icon next to each of them showing their status and also a love heart that shows the strength of their relationship. This is a quick and easy way to see those stats and if players want to do anything to change that.

In missions, switching between the two characters is instantaneous. In this example, Jason is driving with Lucia shooting, allowing players to focus on one or the other.

Lucia parachuting is the shot everyone has been talking about on social media because of how vast the world looks to be. It stretches as far as you can see and everything looks so incredibly realistic and detailed.

When switching characters in the open world, this seems to progress more slowly and is very similar to what's seen in GTA 5.

When it switches to Jason, he's sat with someone else in a Manatees shirt.

The first shot at the airport shows what looks to be Valentina introducing herself to Jason and Lucia. She is a returning character from GTA Online .

It seems Valentina is a returning character from GTA Online / Rockstar Games

The light reflections from the puddles on the runway Jason and Lucia pick Andres up from are stunning. Remember this is on a base PS5 too.

There are small private planes visible on the left which the crew drive by. These could be commandeered later in the game but this has not been confirmed.

iFruit is back as the parody of iPhone in the shot of a woman taking a selfie.

Water reflections of people in a pool have been taken into account too as they appear distorted when submerged.

Underground street races look to be back and in the clip showing this, it seems these cars can get a boost or have a nitrous feature of some sort.

The nightclub scenes show an incredibly dense NPC count and when it cuts to Lucia, she can be seen dancing and the player can choose whether to drink or drop it.

Lucia can also be seen perspiring in the club too as her skin is shiny across her face and the back of her body. Again, the level of detail is astounding.

There seems to be an elevated monorail system, just like in Florida.

Megamundo is a skyscraper that's featured a couple of times during this segment. It's understood this could be a Spanish-speaking TV network and this building is its first corporate headquarters on American soil.

Someone asks if flight attendants "were all NDA'd", hinting Andres and his crew were discussing something top secret on the flight. It might also be Rockstar giving a nod to its speculated infamous heavy NDAs, self-satirising a bit.

Lucia dancing away / Rockstar Games

Petra Navarro, COO of Megamundo, seems to be Andres' partner and she doesn't seem to be best pleased with Andres basically saying he and his friends are going up to a hotel room to do drugs together.

She says to Jason and Lucia "let him do what he does", hinting he has a history of doing this.

When Jason goes up in the elevator, Phil Collins' 'Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now)' plays which is an interesting choice as it plays as Lucia goes with the crew and Jason goes up to check on Andres. It might hint at what's to come.

When Jason fights the men in hazmat suits that have come to spoil the party, with each successful shot Jason's focus meter fills.

Blood marks are left on the floor in this case of the guys who are shot. This is also seen when Lucia is attacked and her head is hit on a wall, leaving a slight blood mark behind.

A text message pop-up appears when Lucia messages Jason when being held hostage. She has her own emoji, like what you'd find with some people's contacts on iMessage.

The group in hazmat suits appear to be speaking Spanish too.

When it switches to Lucia, there is a poster on the wall for Enrique Romero. Could he be a celebrity? Or a presenter for the channel?

It seems there is no auto-aim in this extended look as the aiming does not snap to enemies.

Fishing is an activity that looks as though it will be included in the story as Jason and Lucia are out on a boat together.

Text messages appear as pop-ups in certain settings / Rockstar Games

Same-sex relationships look to be prevalent.

Aside from the soundtrack, music doesn't feature too prominently but the shot of people recording in a studio hints that it will play a bigger part than what's been shown in the extended look.

Car meets look as though they will play a part in the game.

One of the NPCs in the car meet shot towards the end looks to be wearing a basketball jersey inspired by the colours of LA Lakers. It seems there might be a fictional basketball team to go alongside the American Football team.

Bi-planes are shown and it's likely players will be able to fly these.

I'm sure there are some that I've missed out too, but if that's not enough to get you hyped for the level of detail and immersion GTA 6 is going to have, then I don't know what is.

GTA 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



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