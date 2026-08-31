No, Trump didn't post image claiming US troops eat the best food in the world

Many were fooled by a viral post claiming that Donald Trump has posted an AI image on Truth Social to illustrate his claim that US troops eat the best food in the world. However, critics online have spotted a problem - it was never actually posted on Truth Social.

Trump, of course, is no stranger to posting AI slop on social media, so it's no surprise to see why people were fooled.

Recently, he shared a bizarre AI-generated video of gun-toting Canada geese sporting Trump’s familiar hairstyle, and marching in Lake America to the “Hawaii Five-O” theme tune. We wish we were joking .

Now, an AI-generated image of a soldier holding a burger with a large plate of food in front of him has gone viral. However, it was never actually posted by Trump on Truth Social.

Trump wrote: “OUR MILITARY EATS THE BEST!

“Nobody feeds our brave troops better than me. The food is AMAZING–-the best military food EVER! Other countries wish they could feed their soldiers this weell.

“TOTAL WIN!”

People quickly pointed out the glaring issue with the AI slop image – namely, that the soldier’s hand holding the burger has an extra finger.

It comes after RFK Jr spoke during a Fox News interview, claiming that “our soldiers are getting high-quality food for the first time in history.”

However, on this occasion, Trump didn't actually post the image.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.