Donald Trump is continuing to boast about his war in Iran and US military action taking place in the region, and after posting an AI-generated video of strikes on a military target, people think the 80-year-old may actually believe the fake scenes happened in real life.

The AI video, posted to his Truth Social account on Sunday, shows a man looking out the window of an aircraft to see strikes launched on an oil field and harbour, which then explodes in a massive ball of fire.

“Kharg Island being blown to smithereens,” Trump wrote in the caption.

Kharg Island, by the way, is an Iranian energy hub, handling around 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports. It’s located in the Strait of Hormuz, in the northern Persian Gulf.

It’s not yet clear if the island has actually been hit in a US attack, and both the White House and Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

And while the real-life legitimacy of an attack on Kharg Island is unknown, X/Twitter users have shared their suspicions that Trump may believe his own AI slop is real:





The Tennessee Holler tweeted: “Him thinking this stuff is real would explain a lot about why he’s so confused by the whole world thinking his war is a failure”:

“You know Trump thinks this is real,” commented Film The Police LA:

It’s the latest AI slop put out by the president to promote his political agenda, after sharing two artificially-generated videos on Sunday featuring him kicking down a Lake Ontario sign and combover-sporting, gun-toting Canada geese marching on ‘Lake America’.

Yes, really.

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