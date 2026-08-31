As US president Donald Trump’s war in Iran continues, the 80-year-old’s latest comments on the conflict and when Americans can finally see a fall in oil and gas prices is raising eyebrows online.

Speaking to Fox News’ Trey Gowdy for his Sunday Night in America programme, the Republican said: “Frankly, with inflation, I’ve largely taken care of inflation. By the way, gasoline is going to go down, the oil is going to go down like a rocket, going in the opposite direction as soon as we win the war completely.”

He also claimed the US has “control of the Hormuz strait”.

This is despite Trump putting out an AI-generated image just days prior containing the words “mission accomplished 2026” and an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by the US in February.

Not only that, but he also claimed victory in the Iran war back in March, when he told a crowd in Kentucky: “We won.”

As a result, social media users have been left confused by Trump’s latest remarks, with Wu Tang is for the Children tweeting: “When we win the war? He has been saying we won for months”:

One account wrote: “Wait… we won, right?”:

Another said: “We have already won it 17 times but I guess one more is good”:

And political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, replied: “But but, I was told we already won on day one six months ago and that it isn’t a war at all”:

Trump said he would "never apologise" for high gas prices earlier this month, telling people in Long Island, New York on 20 August that he “did the right thing”.

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