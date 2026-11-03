'Failed this cognitive test': Trump baffles with bizarre and impossible claim

Making his last public address before the midterm elections , Donald Trump made the claim he has kept more promises than he has made. Confused? You’re not alone.

Much of the president’s address appeared to centre on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which was perhaps surprising considering the poor publicity the Trump administration received over their costly, botched renovations. Trump even floated the idea of renaming the historic Washington, D.C. landmark after himself .

At one point, however, Trump did bring it back to actual politics with the claim that his administration has “achieved more in less than two years than any administration in American history”, without evidence.

Bizarrely, he also added: “I’ve kept every single promise I made, except far more. I’ve actually kept far more promises than I made.”

It was a claim that left plenty of people scratching their heads and suggesting that maths is possibly not the president’s forte.

“Beyond parody,” the Republicans Against Trump group remarked.

Another suggested: “Math is not his strong suit.”

Someone else wrote: “Wonder how historians will explain how this man was twice elected president?”

“Now that's impressive,” mocked another.

One person suggested: “Hmm… this is like losing more marbles than you had.”

“Ok. How do you keep a promise you didn’t make?” another asked.

Someone else argued: “Failed this cognitive test.”

Another wrote: “‘I’ve actually kept far more promises than I've made.’ Gonna need AI to solve the math on this one.”

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