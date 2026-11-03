‘Amazing closing argument’: Trump’s remarks on daycare resurface

With the US midterms just days away, past comments from President Donald Trump have reemerged online around daycare and military action which has seen renewed criticism aimed at the convicted felon and his administration.

Speaking back in April during an Easter luncheon at the White House, the Republican told attendees: “The United States can’t take care of daycare – that has to be up to a state.

“We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We have 50 states, we have all these other people, we’re fighting wars, we can’t take care of daycare.

“You’ve got to let a state take care of daycare and they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes, a little bit, to them, to make up for it, but it’s not possible for us to take care of daycare.

“Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things, they can do it on a state basis, you can’t do it on a federal.

“We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”

The remarks soon sparked ridicule online, with California governor Gavin Newsom tweeting: “Great closing message!”:

A similar comment was made by author Shannon Watts, who said: “AMAZING CLOSING ARGUMENT”:

“Apparently the richest country on Earth can afford an enormous military budget but helping working parents afford daycare is asking too much,” wrote progressive political commentator Alex Cole:

Maryland-based strategic communications firm Caine Communications tweeted: “But ballrooms, reflecting pools, arches, golf courses...those we can juggle”:

And commentator Ed Krassenstein told his followers: “Republicans support wars. Democrats support childcare and healthcare. Trump just admitted it. What will you vote for?”:

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