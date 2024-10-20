While his rally in Detroit, Michigan on Friday saw him fume at technical difficulties and attack “fat husbands”, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday saw him brand rival Kamala Harris a “s*** vice president” and ramble about the genitalia of late golfer Arnold Palmer.

In remarks which have only fuelled speculation over his wellbeing (unlike Harris, the oldest presidential candidate in US history is yet to release his medical records), Trump reportedly spent a total of 12 minutes commenting on the private parts of the sportsman, who was born in the city in which he gave the speech.

The golf fan told supporters: “There were a few golfers that you could say may be slightly better – a few, not many – but there was nobody that had his magic.

“This is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough, and I refused to say it, but he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘oh my God, that’s unbelievable’. I had to say it.”

He really didn’t.

Trump’s comments have since been met with disbelief on social media, with people once again questioning the former Apprentice star’s mental state:

Others, meanwhile, noted previous comments by Palmer’s daughter Peg to The Sporting News back in 2018, in which she said her father was “appalled by Trump’s lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump’s lack of character”:

Nicknamed “The King”, the iconic golf star died in Pittsburgh in 2016 aged 87.

