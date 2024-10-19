In addition to making wild comments attacking “fat husbands” in a bid to get more people to vote, Donald Trump’s rally in Michigan was also hit with people leaving mid-speech, and technical difficulties which saw his microphone cut off – reportedly for more than 10 minutes.

Trump was just about to tell his supporters in Detroit on Friday what “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” is when the incident happened, in a case of really bad timing.

“It’s not love, it’s not respect,” he began, before the audio cut off completely.

After talking into the microphone some more to see if the sound had returned – during which the crowd behind him could be seen chanting “USA” to fill the break in proceedings – Trump wandered back and forth between the podium and the side of the stage, looking around the venue in confusion and shrugging his shoulders in frustration.

He was even handed a handheld microphone, which was no use either.

As the farce continued, campaign reporters on the ground noted a screen was displaying a message to attendees which read: “Technical difficulties. Complicated business.”

The blunder has resulted in Trump being immediately ridiculed online, with many joking that even microphones are “tired” of listening to what he has to say:

Once the issue was resolved, Trump declared he would not be paying the company behind the audio equipment.

“So now what happens is I won’t pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap. I won’t pay the bill and then we’ll have a story that Trump didn’t pay the bill to a contractor.

“When they do that kind of a job, they’ll pay the bill. That’s terrible.

“They also had a little problem with energy coming into the building but I’m not blaming it on that,” he said.

He also told the crowd that if the mic cut out again (it didn’t), he would “sue their ass off”.

Yikes.

