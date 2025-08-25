After Donald Trump's latest threats to deploy the national guard in Baltimore, chilling comments Kamala Harris made about the US President during the 2024 election campaign have resurfaced.

Trump says he is aiming to crack down on crime, homelessness and undocumented immigration by deploying the national guard in certain areas - but so far has only targeted Democratic cities.

In Washington DC, troops there are now permitted to carry firearms. Trump also ordered the national guard to patrol Los Angeles earlier this year. He also said Chicago could see troops deployed there too.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "If Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in LA, I will send in the 'troops', which is being done in nearby DC and quickly clean up the crime."

Wes Moore is the Democratic governor of Maryland and Trump used a derogatory nickname for Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California.

This comes as part of an ever escalating feud between Trump and Moore. The Maryland governor invited Trump to walk the city of Baltimore with him which seemed to spark the spat.

And Trump's latest threats about deploying the national guard in Baltimore have caused a chilling warning made by Kamala Harris to resurface on social media.

During the 2024 US election campaign trail, Harris and Trump regularly traded jibes about one another but there's something Harris said during her closing rally that's resurfaced.

She said: "[Trump] intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls quote 'the enemy from within'.

"America, this is not a candidate for a President who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power."

In the comments on that clip that was recently reposted, one posted a meme of Harris that said: "I tried to tell you."

Another said: "How can anyone who preaches freedom be ok with what @potus is doing right now?"

"And, here we are," one commented.

And another added: "Still can't believe this is happening in the US."



