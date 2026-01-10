Kendall Jenner addresses social media rumours in most candid interview yet

Kendall Jenner has lifted the lid on long-standing internet rumours in her most candid interview to date.

In an episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, the supermodel and The Kardashians star opened up about her life, with the conversation soon turning to her sexuality.

The 30-year-old acknowledged baseless social media speculation – or rather, "the whole side of the internet" – that Jenner is gay.

While she shared that the rumours don't phase her, the "mean" commentary does bother her: "It’s not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f*** are you doing?'"

Jenner stressed that she does not identify as gay, and wouldn't hide it if she did.

"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people," she explained, adding that by now, if she was she would be open about it.

"I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that," she added.

Jenner even went one step further, highlighting fake narratives that she's 'hiding her sexuality' because it's "'bad for business,'" which she describes as "f***ed up".

"All's to say, as of today, I am not. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life," she went on.

Attention also turned to plastic surgery rumours, which Jenner firmly shut down.

"I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I've never had any work done," she said, explaining that she believes her nose has become slimmer over the years due to the use of Accutane, an acne treatment – and not because of going under the knife.

Internet, you've been told.

