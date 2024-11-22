Dana White 'wants nothing to do' with 'gross' politics after backing Donald Trump

Dana White appeared on stage with Donald Trump after backing him just weeks ago after his US election win. Now, he’s said he wants “nothing to do” with politics.

White was one of the most vocal Trump endorsers during the election campaign and gave an impassioned speech on stage in Florida where he also praised the likes of Adin Ross .

However, he’s now said he’s distancing himself from politics.

When asked by the New Yorker at the UFC 309 match at Madison Square Garden, White said: “I’m never f***ing doing this again. I want nothing to do with this s***. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics.”

The UFC CEO went on to say: “Donald Trump is tougher and more badass than anybody.”

Win McNamee/Getty Image

Referring to the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life during a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, he added: “You can only pray that you’re a quarter of the man that Donald Trump was when a guy tried to take seven shots at his head with a high-powered rifle with a f***ing scope on it.”

It comes just a few weeks after White joined Trump onstage in Florida, praising Joe Rogan, Ross and others including the NELK Boys and comedian Theo Von.

White said: “Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you, what you’ve seen over the last several years. This is what it looks like.

“You couldn’t stop him. He keeps going forward. He doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hardworking man I’ve ever met in my life. His family are incredible people. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this. They deserve it as a family.”

White finished by saying: “I want to thank some people. Real quick. I want to thank the NELK Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys. And last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”

