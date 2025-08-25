Gavin Newsom starts up Trump merch troll - and people are loving it

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who seems to be eyeing up running as the Democratic candidate for the 2028 US Presidential election, has launched a merchandise range trolling Donald Trump - and it's going down incredibly well online.

The US President unashamedly sells a range of items with his name and political messaging on, with his most renowned being his 'Make America Great Again' merch.

This has been his slogan throughout his political campaign and is widely referred to now as MAGA, which is also the name given to his loyal group of supports.

And after recently imitating Trump's signature all-caps social media posts (which led Trump himself to stop doing), Newsom has now started his own range at the online 'Patriot Shop' taking aim at the merch which Trump sells.

In a post on X / Twitter, Newsom said: "THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!! MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA!"

Merch includes a hat that says 'Newsom was right about everything', a 'Trump is not hot tank top' and even a holy bible that's been signed by Newsom (a satirical reference to Trump's $60 'God Bless the USA' bibles) - which have sold out already.

Newsom also seemingly teased a flag that's likely to irk Trump and MAGA supporters.

He posted an image of a flag that says 'Make America Gavin Again' and said: "SOON 'MAGA' WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!"

And social media users have been loving it.

One said: "A+ trolling."

Another posted an AI generated image of golden sneakers which says 'Gavin' on them in diamonds and said: "I'm saving up for these."

"I LOVE IT THANK YOU SIR I WILL BE BUYING ONE OF EVERYTHING! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸" one posted.

Another edited the Newsom hat onto Donald Trump.

One carried on that trend, editing one of the hats onto Melania Trump.

Another added: "MAGA in the comments still not getting the joke is my favourite part of these posts."

That was reciprocated among others.

And another said: "I'd rather shop here than pay my rent this month."

