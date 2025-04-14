The White House has released Donald Trump’s annual medical examination results, however some details have raised alarm bells.

The US president completed the first medical exam of his second term on Friday (11 April) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, by Dr. Sean Barbabella.

Trump’s active lifestyle is mentioned in the document, as well as his weight - listed at 224lbs - and his “frequent victories in golf events”. His height was listed as 6ft 3in, consistent with his first term. He has a body mass index (BMI) reading of 28, which is considered “overweight”. However, the BMI measurement of body fat has been criticised as an “inaccurate tool” to solely determine someone’s health, according to Yale Medicine .

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella wrote in his report.

The president recorded scores “within the normal range” in tests for depression and anxiety, however the specific numbers were not released. He scored a 30 out of 30 score for cognitive function.

“Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” the 78-year-old said when asked about the medical assessment by 14 specialists on Friday.

However, some people are not convinced, and they are calling out the so-called red flags on social media. Check out the reactions below:





