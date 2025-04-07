When it comes to official statements issued by the White House, you’d probably expect them to be about matters such as foreign policy and executive orders, but as the US markets continue to react to Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on international trade, the man himself was playing some golf, and the White House thought everyone should know about it.

In a statement shared by journalists on social media on Saturday, it said: “The President won his second round matchup of the Senior Club Championship today in Jupiter, FL, and advances to the Championship Round tomorrow.”

Jupiter – the Florida town, that is, not the next planet Elon Musk may want to colonise after Mars – is home to the Trump National Golf Club, which as the name suggests, Trump owns.

It comes after the Republican wrote on Truth Social that last month’s Golf Club Championship - at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida – was “probably my last” after he won the contest.

So much for that, then.

And the White House’s decision to comment on Trump’s golfing progress has raised eyebrows, with one ABC journalist wondering why it wasn’t a Truth Social post as well:

Reporter Aaron Rupar was one of many who thought the needless update was akin to something out of North Korea:

Another Twitter/X user claimed it was “peak psychopathy”:

And there were also those who decided to respond with sarcasm:

Just as a reminder, Donald: the markets closed on Friday with Dow Jones losing more than 2,000 points in what was the worst week for the stock market since 2020, with $6.4 trillion in losses over a two-day period.

Might be worth doing something about that.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.