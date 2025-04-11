Donald Trump's latest claim about 2024 election might be the most ridiculous yet

Donald Trump is always making claims about elections, but his latest comment about his victory in 2024 could be his most ridiculous yet.

The president was appearing in front of the media on Thursday (April 10) when he spoke about the 50 states.

And Trump’s verdict on them? Well, he thinks he “won them all” during the 2024 election.

“To me they're all the same,” Trump said. "I love them all, and I think I probably won them all. They say I won most of them, but I think I won them all."

Of course, he didn’t. While Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, Trump won 312 votes in the Electoral College, while Kamala Harris won 226.

Those 312 votes, while six more than Joe Biden won in 2020, are 53 less than Barack Obama won in 2008.

Trump, of course, has long spread completely false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

Even on the eve of the election last year, Trump shared false and exaggerated claims about the integrity of the vote in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, even as the markets crashed around the world due to Trump’s tariff threats , the US president still had the time to sign an executive order about water pressure – and promised to ‘make showers great again’.

