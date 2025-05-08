US president Donald Trump has made a predictably controversial pick for the job as Surgeon General, and they don’t even have a medical license.

Dr Casey Means is a conspiracy theorist and a self-appointed Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) “wellness influencer” who has been selected, despite not holding a current license to practice medicine.

Dubbed the “Nation’s Doctor”, the Surgeon General “provides Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Means completed her initial medical education at Stanford University, but dropped out of an ear, nose and throat residency program at the University of Oregon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was selecting Means, who is a practitioner of “functional medicine”, and cited her “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials”.

He claimed Means would “work closely” with health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr (who is himself a vaccine sceptic), “to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans”.

The choice comes not long after Trump backtracked on his original pick for the role, former Fox News contributor, Dr Janette Nesheiwat, just days before going to the U.S. Senate for a confirmation hearing.

This was due to perceived controversy among MAGA supporters over her advocacy for the Covid-19 vaccination, which they deemed made her “unfit” for the job. The Covid-19 vaccine is estimated to have saved millions of lives around the world.

Why not read…

‘Make Polio Great Again’: Robert F Kennedy Jr lawyer's polio vaccine stance met with four-word response

Mark Carney tells Trump to his face that Canada won't ever be for sale

Former vice-president Mike Pence slams Trump over recent controversies

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings