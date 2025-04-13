US President Donald Trump is an avid sports fan – so much so that he was out golfing while the stock markets were plummeting following his tariff announcement – and now his visit to the UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday has sparked online theories of bad blood between him and Cheryl Hines, the wife of his health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

After walking into Florida’s Kaseya Center for the mixed martial arts event with granddaughter Kai Trump, the Republican was seen shaking hands with attendees before embracing RFK Jr.

At this point, Hines had her hand out for a friendly handshake, but Trump did not return it, instead turning away and moving over to the commentary box to greet Jon Anik, podcaster Joe Rogan and former MMA star Daniel Cormier.

Based on this encounter – shared in a video by The White House - many social media users have claimed Trump ‘snubbed’ Hines:

One account event went as far as to claim Hines mouthed “WTF” following the supposed snub (it isn’t clear, but she does purse her lips and turn her hands upwards in confusion):

Another claimed it was a “real life Curb Your Enthusiasm moment”:

And a third joked they “almost feel bad for Cheryl Hines” following the situation:

Yet others shared a picture of Trump going back to speak to RFK Jr and Hines, arguing no such snubbing occurred:

Video footage also shows them being friendly later, when a now seated Trump turns back to talk to Hines, before she stands up to walk over to his seat:

Stand down, everyone.

As for the event itself, Paddy Pimblett stopped Michael Chandler in round three of the co-main event, winning by way of a technical knockout or TKO.

