RFK Jr’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ agenda slammed in ‘terrific’ takedown

Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew to late US president John F Kennedy, has been confirmed as the new US health secretary to push forward his ‘Make America Healthy Again’ agenda – despite widespread concern over his promotion of anti-vax conspiracy theories and other outlandish, unsubstantiated health claims.

And now, US comedian and journalist Francesca Fiorentini has delivered a brutal takedown of RFK Jr’s approach to a top US governmental position on Piers Morgan Uncensored, in comments which have since gone viral after they were made on the former TalkTV presenter’s YouTube show on Monday.

After Morgan argued that RFK Jr “comes from a good place of wanting to make America a healthier place”, Fiorentini sarcastically said she doesn’t “think there’s anything wrong with it” and that the new head of health and human services is “the picture of health himself”.

She continued: “I mean, he’s a ‘roided up 70-year-old who doesn’t believe in germ theory and eats roadkill. I think that is perfect.”

We’ll provide context for every claim, because we appreciate each one sounds absolutely wild.

He’s admitted to taking testosterone (a steroid), claimed he has an entire freezer full of roadkill, and as for germ theory – the very basic theory that germs can cause disease – it’s reported that RFK Jr offered up an alternative theory in his 2021 book The Real Anthony Fauci in which he expressed support for the abandoned ‘miasma theory’ that diseases are actually produced by vapours from the ground or decomposing matter.

Referencing RFK Jr’s spasmodic dysphonia, Fiorentini added: “He sounds like he’s speaking into a fan half the time and he doesn’t believe in vaccines.

“He wants to replace healthcare in this country with [diabetic and anti-obesity medication] Ozempic, and he also wants to limit access to antidepressants and psychiatric meds for all Americans and replace it with things like meditation.

“If we think we have a mental health crisis in this country now, just you wait until RFK Jr is finished with this country. If you think there is some sort of drug epidemic, people are going to be buying [ADHD and narcolepsy medication] Adderall on the black market in insane amounts.”

While Kennedy Jr was previously critical of Ozempic, he later went on to argue such drugs “have a place” when it comes to tackling obesity.

On antidepressants, an executive order signed on Thursday said a new ‘Make America Healthy Again Commission’ would “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs”.

Yes, really.

Fiorentini went on to say: “He also thinks that Jewish people and Chinese people can’t get Covid, that was a fun one. You can tell that to my uncle – oh, wait, he’s dead.

“Also, 83 Samoans also dead from the anti-vax work that he did in American Samoa, just as there’s a measles outbreak in Texas right now, because of the kind of lies about vaccines that he has spilled.

“But honestly, Piers, other than that, truly a picture of health.”

Back in 2023, RFK Jr was condemned for baselessly claiming “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese” people were “most immune” to Covid-19.

In that same year, he penned a letter to the prime minister of Samoa in his role as chair of anti-vax organisation Children’s Health Defence (he is no longer in that position), writing that it was “critical” that the state’s health ministry determine if an outbreak of measles “was caused by inadequate vaccine coverage or alternatively, by a defective vaccine”.

As for the situation in Texas, nearly 60 cases – 58, to be exact - were reported by the Texas State Department of State Health Services, which said 13 of these have now been hospitalised.

“Four of the cases are vaccinated. The rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown,” the department said.

The MMR vaccine which treats measles, alongside mumps and rubella, was associated with disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 paper in The Lancet – repeatedly debunked and later retracted by the journal – falsely claiming the jab was linked to autism.

The same discredited claim has been promoted by RFK Jr.

Fiorentini continued to take swipes at RFK Jr on social media, sharing a clip of her comments to her own Twitter/X account and joking that she was “defending a guy with literal brain worms”.

