US president Donald Trump’s interview with Meet the Press on is continuing to circulate on social media, with one comment from the Republican on trade with China sparking concern online for its “stupid” nature.

After host Kristen Welker asked him about his self-described “transition costs” facing the US economy under his administration, Trump opened up about the supposed cost of trading with the Asian country.

He said: “We were losing more than five billion dollars a day … Right now, we’re going to be at a point very soon where we’re making money every day.

“We were losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. Now we’re essentially not doing business with China.

“Therefore, we’re saving hundreds of billions of dollars. It’s very simple.”

You’re not the only one - our head is hurting too.

Twitter/X users soon pointed out the ridiculous logic:

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen was frank in his assessment:

Another expressed concerns that Trump’s approach is “going to tank the economy”:

And Erica York of the Tax Foundation said the clip is a demonstration that Trump “knows nothing about trade”:

It’s not the only bizarre comment to come out of the Meet the Press interview, as he was also asked if he needs to “uphold the constitution of the United States as president”, and replied to say that he ‘doesn’t know’.

That’s despite Trump having sworn – twice - to “preserve, protect and defend” the constitution when he was inaugurated in 2017 and 2025.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.