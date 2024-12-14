Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of John F. Kennedy and US president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be health secretary, continues to face condemnation over his anti-vaccine stance – from his plans to investigate the rigorously debunked ‘link’ between vaccines and autism, to vetting health officials with the help of a lawyer who called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke or suspend the polio vaccine.

Aaron Siri, managing partner at Siri and Glimstad LLP, petitioned the FDA Commissioner to stop vaccinating infants and toddlers against polio back in 2022, on behalf of campaign group the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

“Petitioner requests that the FDA withdraw or suspend the approval for IPOL for infants, toddlers, and children until a properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial of sufficient duration is conducted to assess the safety of this product,” it reads.

Dr Peter Marks, director at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, provided an interim response in February last year, in which he said the agency “has been unable to reach a decision” because the petition “raises issues requiring further review and analysis” by officials.

However, the New York Times notes Kennedy Jr could intervene in such a review of the petition if the Senate backs him to become health secretary, as he’ll then oversee the FDA.

The outlet cites an anonymous source who claims candidates interviewed by Siri and Kennedy Jr have been asked for their views on vaccines.

Alongside petitioning on the polio vaccine, Siri has also called on the agency to withdraw or halt the use of the hepatitis B vaccine, and in another case on behalf of ICAN, has petitioned the FDA to “pause distribution” of 13 other vaccines covering diseases such as tetanus and diphtheria – according to the Times.

Siri’s polio petition has been slammed by politicians, with outgoing Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell – himself a survivor of polio – condemning the “dangerous” efforts.

As the petition resurfaced this week, he said in a statement: “The polio vaccine has saved millions of lives and held out the promise of eradicating a terrible disease. Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed – they’re dangerous.”

Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, causes irreversible paralysis in one in 200 infections, with between five to 10 per cent of those paralysed dying as a result of their breathing muscles becoming immobilized – per the World Health Organization.

McConnell was not left paralysed by polio when he contracted it as a toddler, but does suffer from stiffness in his legs as a result of the disease.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter/X, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton – who lost to Trump in 2016 – is just one of a number of individuals appropriating the Republican’s infamous slogan to emphasise the risk of the polio vaccine being revoked:





Alastair McAlpine commented: "Make... Polio?... great again?"

Prof Peter Hotez wrote: "Never thought I would need to go nonstop on the cable news channels in order to rescue the polio vaccine? What’s happening to America? Will keep doing what I can…"

JoJoFromJerz wrote: "Just thinking about all those Trump voters with pre-existing conditions who didn’t know the ACA they voted against was the same thing as the Obamacare they rely upon while electing a guy who is going to make Polio, whooping cough, mumps and measles great again at the same time."

When approached by the Times for an interview, Siri declined but said all petitions were filed on behalf of clients.

Meanwhile a spokeswoman for RFK Jr confirmed Siri has been advising him, but his petitions have not been discussed with health nominees.

Kennedy has said he will not "take away vaccines" - as does Siri - with a spokesperson telling the New York Times: "Mr Kennedy has long said that he wants transparency in vaccines and to give people choice."

