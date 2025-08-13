Trump is 'reviewing' museum displays – and people think it's a worrying move

In his latest power play, president Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping review of Smithsonian museums and exhibitions ahead of next year’s 250th anniversary of the United States.

The White House plans to review museum content – including educational materials and social media posts — to "assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals".

A letter sent on Tuesday to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III suggested that the initiative was to "ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions".

The Smithsonian responded with a statement to the letter, saying it is committed to "scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history".

"We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents," it continued.

The White House stated that the review aligns with the Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History executive order, signed by President Trump in March.

The news soon spread to social media, particularly X/Twitter, with one user simply writing: "Please tell me this isn't real."

Another suggested: "He'll do the museums just like he's doing the universities. Play along or lose funding."

A third wrote: "There's the absurd and there's the abyss which they've fallen into."

Meanwhile, one X user humoured: "The orange-washing of history continues."

