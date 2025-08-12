Donald Trump ridicules reporters: "I don't want you to be comfortable"

Donald Trump ridiculed reporters in the "busiest briefing room" yet after they asked for bigger and better facilities alongside the Trump administrations plans to building the White House a ballroom.

After asking press secretary Karoline Leavitt if it was the busiest press briefing they've had yet and her responding yes which is why they should build a ballroom, a reporter asked what about a new briefing room.

Laughing at the request Trump sneered, "I don't want you to be comfortable," before continuing with the briefing.

