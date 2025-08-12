Concern as Trump says he's going to Russia to see Putin – their meeting is in Alaska

US president Donald Trump has sparked concern after twice referring to Alaska, part of America, as Russia.

On Friday (15 August), controversial leaders Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are due to meet on American soil at a summit that has been slated to discuss the Ukraine war – it is not yet known where in the state it is due to take place.

It will be the first time since 2015 that Putin has come to the United States, with his visit a decade ago for the UN General Assembly in New York.

However, it didn’t pass people by that, not once, but twice, during a press conference on Monday, Trump said he was meeting Putin in Russia.

“For the second time this briefing, Trump claims he's ‘going to Russia’ on Friday (he’s actually going to Alaska, which is in the United States),” political journalist Aaron Rupar shared on X/Twitter with a video of the incident.

“Trump just said he was going to ‘Russia’ when he was referring to his trip to Alaska. He said it twice.

“If Biden had said that even once, Fox would be calling for his removal 24/7 for the next three years straight,” someone argued.

Another asked: “Trump has said at least twice that he’s going to Russia, not Alaska. Is there something we don’t know?”

MeidasTouch said: “It’s deeply concerning that he has referred to Alaska as Russia twice today.”

Someone else joked Putin will be asking, “‘Has Trump just given me Alaska or does he think it’s in Russia?’”

“I’m still waiting for all of the MAGA losers who talked about Biden’s mental ability nonstop for 4 years to start talking about how Trump referred to Alaska as Russia twice in his press conference today.

“Cmon, guys! You wanted to talk about mental ability so let’s talk about it!” another said.

It comes after Trump was recently called “weak” and “gullible” for believing his Russian counterpart Putin – a leader long associated with lies and propaganda – “meant what he said”.

