Trump’s most outlandish claim about bringing down prices yet instantly ridiculed

Donald Trump has been busy making his most outlandish claims yet about bringing down prices, claiming that he planned to make prescription drugs 1,000 per cent cheaper over the next three years.

Speaking at the White House recently, Trump said: “We have more than three years left... this is the number one thing I want to do for you."

Trump went on to say: "I'm going to be reducing drug prices by 1,000 per cent, by 900, 600, 500, 1,200... We're going to be reducing drug prices at levels never seen."

Of course, it's mathematically impossible for prices to be brought down by that much, because of how maths works – if they were brought down by 1,000 per cent, then people would be paid to take them, which sounds pretty unlikely.

People replied in exactly the way you’d expect, questioning the numbers and remaining firmly sceptical.

One wrote: "So that means we're getting paid to take drugs now?"

Another added: "So they're gonna pay us to take them."

It’s not the first time that Trump has made outlandish claims like this one about bringing prices down.

Speaking last weekend, Trump: “We’re gonna be reducing drug prices down to a level that nobody – not by 20 per cent, 30 per cent – by like 1,000 per cent. Because, you know, we’re paying sometimes 10 times more than other nations, and we’re not doing it anymore.”

It comes after Trump was called out for his latest ‘lie’ about the cost of living, claiming that the economy is doing well and prices are down once again.

