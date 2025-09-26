Trump claims he asked leader of Somalia if he would take back democrat Rep Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Thursday (25 September) after claiming he asked Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to “take back” Rep. Ilhan Omar following her remarks on the attempted assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I met the head of Somalia… and I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

“And he said, ‘I don’t want her.’” Omar, a U.S. citizen and elected congresswoman, moved from Somalia as a child.

She later hit back, branding the president a "lying buffoon".

