Trump called out for latest claims about the economy: 'Stop airing lies'

Donald Trump has been called out for his latest ‘lie’ about the cost of living, claiming that the economy is doing well and prices are down once again.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn on Friday (September 26) before heading to the Ryder Cup, Trump also claimed that Democrats want to “shut down” his administration.

It comes amid a looming government shutdown, which could leave thousands of federal employees without pay, if a stopgap bill to keep the government funded isn’t agreed in the next few days.

Republicans have majorities in the House and the Senate, but Democrats want to make sure a stopgap includes healthcare protections.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “...We're going to see if the radical left Democrats want to shut it down. I mean, it's up to them.”

He then went on to say: “We have a great economy going. You saw the numbers yesterday. They're fantastic. The economy is doing well. Prices are down. We have virtually no inflation. Everything's going good.”

Trump them went on to claim: “We're respected by every nation in the world. And you know what happened? Democrats want to shut it down. They want to shut it down because they want to give billions, ultimately, trillions of dollars, to illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally.

“Some of those people are criminals, but they came into our country illegally, and they want to give them the ascension over years, trillions of dollars, and our people aren't going to stand for it. They also want to have open borders. They want to have men and women in sports. They want to have transgender forever. These people are crazy, the Democrats. So if it has to shut down, it'll have to shut down, but they're the ones that are shutting down.”

Trump’s comments have come in the criticism online, with people claiming he was lying once again about the cost of living.

The account for Really American, a "grassroots political organization", said: "BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Trump lies to reporters, says the economy is doing well (it's not), prices are down (they're up), and Dems "want to give trillions to illegal migrants," (that's illegal).

"Stop airing his lies, media."

Commentator Ed Krassenstein added: "BREAKING: Trump lies and says "The economy is doing well. Prices are down. We have virtually no inflation.

"FACT Check:

- Food prices are up since Trump took office.

- Gasoline is up since Trump took office.

- Home goods are up since Trump took office.

- Apparel is up since Trump took office.

- Restaurant prices are up since Trump took office.

- Used cars are up since Trump took office.

- Americans are paying higher taxes since Trump took office.

- Real GDP is on average lower under Trump than it averaged under Biden.

- Unemployment is up since Trump took office."

Another said: "Every word that comes out of his mouth is lie. Crazy!"

