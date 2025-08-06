Trump 'amazed' when crowd don’t applaud him on trans athlete ban: 'It's crazy'

Donald Trump was left 'amazed' after a crowd didn't applaud his comments on a trans athlete ban for the next Olympic games.

The US President spoke of the recent ban on "men" from competing in women's sports saying, "it's amazing the way I don't hear any applause for that one... nobody wants to clap its crazy."

The next Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 with Trump leading a task force himself to prepare for the games.

