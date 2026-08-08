15 best Donald Trump hair memes as US President's full locks go viral

US President Donald Trump is never far away from a viral moment and it's happened once again - this time, for his hair.

Trump game a speech at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday (5 August) and this time, it wasn't just what he said that caught the internet's attention, but how he looked.

His hair appeared to be a lot thicker than seen previously. Trump has since been seen with his hair looking much more like how it normally does, sparking speculation he could have been wearing a weave on this occasion.

The internet was quick to pick up on this and, as you can imagine, has been having a lot of fun with it online.

Here's a roundup of 15 of the best memes.

One posted a more recent video of Trump and said: "IT'S A MIRACLE! Trump has a full head of hair again today."

Another posted an AI video of Trump with a huge blonde hairdo...

...and those kind of videos kept coming.

And they didn't stop there.

A lot of people posted these kind of videos.

Someone went for a slightly different kind of look for Trump using AI.

One AI video showed Trump getting a full hair treatment.

Another said: "President Trump has officially declared war on bad hair days. 😂🇺🇸 MAKE HAIR GREAT AGAIN. 💀"

One shared an AI video of more than just Trump having a makeover.

And another AI video showed Barron Trump in on it with the US President too.

Also using AI, some people have made Trump's hair bigger...

...and bigger...

...and bigger...



...and bigger.

And one joked about Trump flying around in "Hair Force One".

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