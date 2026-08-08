Trump spoke about when he’s leaving office – and people aren’t happy

Donald Trump spoke about when he’ll leave office, and commentators and critics online have an awful lot to say about it.

For context, Trump has continually given warnings about his intentions to seek a third term in office despite it being against the US constitution .

The 22nd Amendment states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once."

Trump previously came out and said that he aims to be the "next president" and also previously suggested he may even be president ‘in 2026 or 2032’ .

Now, Trump has spoken about how long he thinks he’ll be president for while signing an executive order at the White House.

Speaking in front of the media on Thursday (August 6), Trump said: “By the time I leave office… which could be a long time, who knows, but it could also be fairly quick. They say two-and-a-half years, we’re going to find out.”

The comments quickly sparked pushback on social media, with the Governor Newsom Press Office account responding: “897 days – or less. Not a day more.”

Another wrote: “‘Who knows’. Everybody knows. Your term expires on January 2029 and presidents are only constitutionally eligible to serve two terms, which you've done.”

“Not soon enough,” another said.

Meanwhile, a “delusional” Donald Trump has claimed that every poll that suggests people believe his handling of the economy has been poor is “fake” .



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