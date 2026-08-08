Jonah Hill has spoken about learning Brazilian Jiu-JItsu, claiming that he could beat up anyone who mocked him for his weight and called him the “fat guy from Superbad”.

The comments came during a live interview on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

He said: “I love Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, except my body is begging me not to love it. My wife is often like, ‘You’re not going to become a professional fighter. You know that, right? You’re a comedian’.”

Bateman then asked him what he thinks would happen if they were to have a fight.

Hill responded: “I would f*** you up. I would f*** all three of you up.”

He added: “My favorite thing is people are like, ‘Oh, Jonah Hill, f***ing fat guy from Superbad’ .And I’m like, ‘I would f***ing annihilate you, dude. I’m not kidding you. Try it. If you see me, try it, dude… Unless you are way bigger than me, f*** around and find out.”

Hill has previously spoken about how the way his weight was spoken about in the media impacted his mental health in his Netflix documentary Stutz.

The film saw Hill interview his longtime therapist Phil Stutz, who shares tools for coping with mental health struggles and says they “turn problems to possibilities”.

“It made me beyond depressed. At the same time, the media kept being really brutal about my weight,” he said in the film.

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