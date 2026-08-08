A video has gone viral of the moment US President Donald Trump gets cooked by a reporter.

Trump recently did a sit-down interview with Jake Sherman from Punchbowl News, speaking about the SAVE America Act, Iran, polls and more.

During the interview, Trump said: "A lot of people are saying I'm one of the greatest Presidents ever."

And Sherman immediately responded and said "they're not saying that" before letting out a laugh.

Now that's a fact check.

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