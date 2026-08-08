RFK Jr's 'condescending' remark to a reporter immediately came back to bite him

The US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr ’s “condescending” remark to a female reporter immediately came back to bite him.

The moment came during a 20-minute interview with CNN ’s Dana Bash, over the course of which the pair clashed on several issues resulting in several tense moments. During the “State of the Union with Dana Bash” interview, the pair discussed issues related to health which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the current 35-year high measles outbreak and vaccine guidance coming from the Trump administration.

At one point, Bash quizzed RFK Jr on the government’s investigations into the “cause” of autism. This, after it controversially linked paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism in children with no evidence .

“Dana, you probably don’t understand this because you’re not a scientist,” RFK Jr pushed back against Bash’s question.

Bash expertly responded, “Well, you’re not either”.

With a known anti-vaccine stance, RFK Jr’s appointment as US health secretary by US president Donald Trump has been extremely contentious.

“Condescending p…k,” former tennis pro Martina Navratilova wrote.

Another argued: “He’s the definition of a hack. He has no medical or scientific training yet he thinks he knows more than anyone.”

One person wrote: “F**kin' GOT HIM.”

Someone else suggested: “‘…You probably don’t understand this because you’re not a scientist…’ is one of the most ridiculous things that this completely unqualified psycho has said.”

“Jr you aren't a scientist or an expert of anything. You have no training or experience in public health. School nurses are more qualified. Hell dog groomers are,” someone else claimed.

“Touche,” someone else wrote.

Elsewhere in his on-screen meltdown, RFK Jr claimed that Dr Fauci, the former Chief Medical Advisor, was “lying about everything” during the Covid-19 pandemic, with no evidence to support this.

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