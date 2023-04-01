50 of the best memes about Donald Trump's indictment for hush money payments

Donald Trump appears to have made history by becoming the first current or former US president to face a criminal indictment.
A lawyer for Trump said on Thursday he’s been told that he has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
It threatens to electrify the race for the White House and has huge implications for Trump's attempt to win back his seat in the Oval Office.
Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, broke the news, however specific charges were not made public.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation.
He is expected to surrender himself to authorities next week.
As you'd expect, the Twitter reaction was swift and brutal - and hilarious.
\u201c\u2018Home Alone 2: Lost in New York\u2019 star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges.\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1680212288
\u201cA grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, conductor of the 1991-92 Rumbelows Cup quarter-final draw.\u201d— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1680213319
\u201cOne of the exonerated five aka Central Park five reacting to Trump indictment. \n\nTrump took out this ad in four NY newspapers in 1989 and never apologized for it.\u201d— Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18 \u06cc\u0627\u0634\u0627\u0631 (@Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18 \u06cc\u0627\u0634\u0627\u0631) 1680214390
\u201ceveryone headed to the trump indictment party #TrumpIndictment\u201d— Cloud9ineDreams\ud83d\udcab (@Cloud9ineDreams\ud83d\udcab) 1680213115
\u201cNot my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Matilda Bress (@Matilda Bress) 1680213007
\u201cHappy Trump Indictment Day for all who celebrate it\n\n#TrumpIndictment\u201d— David Leavitt (@David Leavitt) 1680213427
\u201c#PowerPost\u270a\ud83c\udffb\u270a\ud83c\udffc\u270a\ud83c\udffd\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u270a\ud83c\udfff\u2122\ufe0f\n\nFor those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump - who never said sorry for calling for my execution - here it is:\n\nKarma\u201d— Yusef Abdus Salaam (@Yusef Abdus Salaam) 1680212837
\u201cmy ex getting cheated on and trump indictment in the same day, god is good \ud83e\udd79\u201d— ryan \ud83e\udd3f (@ryan \ud83e\udd3f) 1680213467
\u201cHappy Trump Indictment Day!!!! #TrumpForPrison\u201d— Flushing Gazpacho \ud83c\udf0a (@Flushing Gazpacho \ud83c\udf0a) 1680214223
\u201cFox News is ~struggling~ to find a way to spin this Trump indictment:\u201d— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1680212433
\u201cGRAND JURY REPORTEDLY VOTES TO INDICT DONALD TRUMP IN NEW YORK\n\n\u2013\u00a0Are we going to see a live-action adaptation of this AI image?\u201d— Russian Market (@Russian Market) 1680213003
\u201cHard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr.\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1680213918
\u201cBreaking: former Pizza Hut spokesman, Donald J Trump, to be indicted. Trump is the second fast food celeb to fall from grace, the first and most famous of course being Jared from subway.\u201d— beth (@beth) 1680214487
\u201cTrump indicted? Wow, I didn't know that \u2014 I just, you're telling me now for the first time.\u201d— Ken Klippenstein (@Ken Klippenstein) 1680214262
\u201cIt's been almost exactly 50 years since the world first heard Donald Trump's name, on the front page of the New York Times in Oct 1973, when he and his dad were accused of breaking the law. It has taken 50 years to actually get an indictment against him for breaking a law. Today.\u201d— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1680214284
\u201c\u2018I NEED A POSTER OF RITA HAYWORTH\u2019\u201d— Tom Reagan\u2019s Hat (@Tom Reagan\u2019s Hat) 1680214274
\u201cIf you had told me 20 years ago that Donald Trump would end up getting arrested I'd be like "Yeah. Of course. Obviously. Duh."\u201d— Jesse McLaren (@Jesse McLaren) 1680240155
\u201cBREAKING: Trump releases statement on indictment\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1680212854
\u201cLiza Minnelli has outlived the long wait for Donald Trump to be indicted. A grand jury has voted to indict the former President for his role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Hallelujah and amen!\u201d— LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LizaMinnelliOutlives) 1680212325
\u201cCongrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes!\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1680214447
\u201c\u201cThe MOST charges! NO President has EVER had so many charges. Big, beautiful charges like no one has seen! People are saying Donald Trump\u2019s charges are even better than Al Capone\u2019s! Best in the world! History! Send me money!\u201d\u201d— Duncan Jones (@Duncan Jones) 1680238360
\u201cAl Caporn\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680212893
\u201cLOL. Someone is now walking around the outside of the Manhattan DA\u2019s office in NYC holding a \u201cFox News\u201d microphone & pretending to sob after learning about Trump\u2019s indictment. This man is a legend. Bad day for Trump and Fox.\u201d— Victor Shi (@Victor Shi) 1680217596
\u201cand now let's go live to Melania Trump, for her reaction to Donald Trump being indicted by the Manhattan Grand Jury\u201d— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich) 1680212761
\u201cA Queens man has been indicted. https://t.co/uhuW8uYHB2\u201d— Queens Daily Eagle (@Queens Daily Eagle) 1680214999
\u201cAs far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.\u201d— Matthew Yglesias (@Matthew Yglesias) 1680218360
\u201c'WHAT TIME IS HAMBERDERS?' #TrumpForPrison\u201d— HappyToast\u2605 (@HappyToast\u2605) 1680245614
\u201cwhile i\u2019m not a fan of donald trump, it is chilling to realize that this could happen to any one of us after livetweeting 34 consecutive crimes\u201d— soul nate (@soul nate) 1680214961
\u201cvery few whales have ever been indicted by the manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud but donald trump sure has and that is fuckin hilarious\u201d— whalefact (@whalefact) 1680270264
\u201chow beautiful is it that all the Q people have to watch us living their dream\u201d— rob \ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4 (@rob \ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4) 1680214433
\u201cToday is the day that Donald Trump truly became president.\u201d— New York Times Pitchbot (@New York Times Pitchbot) 1680212939
\u201cTrump indicted and Gwyneth found innocent.\u201d— \u039evan Ross Katz (@\u039evan Ross Katz) 1680217152
The twice-impeached former president had said he could face arrest by district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which was still in the process of presenting evidence to a grand jury as recently as Monday.
He previously said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he had expected to be arrested on 20 March, but that date came and went without an indictment being handed down from the grand jury.
During an plane flight to the Texas rally, he told a group of reporters traveling with him that he believed Mr Bragg had “dropped the case” against him and called the entire matter “a fake case”.
AP contributed to this report.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.