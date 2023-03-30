Stormy Daniels points out one 'brilliant' thing Trump has done during OnlyFans Q&A

Stormy Daniels has never held back while talking about Donald Trump, and the same was true during her latest OnlyFans Q&A.

The adult film star took part in a subscribers-only broadcast on Wednesday (March 29) and spoke amid the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into the hush money payment Daniels received from former president Donald Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen in 2016.

Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She was paid off to keep quiet about the supposed extramarital activity.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations in relation to paying Daniels. Trump has strongly denied reports of an affair between himself and the 44-year-old.

Speaking to fans on Wednesday, Daniels said ventures such as her nationwide pole dancing tour called “Make America Horny Again” and a 2018 memoir Full Disclosure were making an “opportunity” out of a bad situation.

“I’m getting blasted for making more money right now,” she said. “I obviously have a merch[andise] site... I’ve always done this! Everybody that has a business sells merch. You take the opportunity. Isn’t that what America is all about?”

Daniels went on to pick out the one “brilliant” thing that Trump was also doing amid the ongoing investigation.

“I just saw that Trump’s actually doing the same thing. He has segued into, you know, all the stuff going on right now, to help further his career and switch it to his advantage, capitalise on it and raise money.

“That’s actually – I can’t believe I’m about to say this – kind of brilliant. Like, he’s doing the same thing that I am doing. Why is it okay for him and it’s not okay for me? It’s just kind of f***ed up that there’s this whole double standard.”

Meanwhile, the news has seen the porn star make headlines all over the world, and it’s also been revealed that Daniels has seen searches for her adult films increase by a gigantic 20,000 per cent, according to data shared by PornHub.

