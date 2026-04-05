Trump shocks internet with 'embarrassing' expletive-laden Iran rant

Despite previously claiming to have “won” his war in Iran, US president Donald Trump has cast doubt on that with his latest post to his Truth Social account, packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran regarding opening up the major shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to his platform on Easter Sunday (5 April), the 79-year-old fumed: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!

“Open the f*****’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Crikey.

And unsurprisingly, X/Twitter users have expressed their shock at the outburst and its contents, with political commentator Jo Carducci – known as JoJoFromJerz – simply asking: “What the f*** is going on?”:

Ron Filipkowski, of MeidasTouch, posted sarcastically: “Another beautiful Easter message from the President who loves Jesus with all his heart and soul”:

Republicans Against Trump wrote: “Happy Easter everyone!”:

“This is embarrassing,” remarked journalist Ethan Levins:

And another account said: “Holy crashout”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has faced criticism for a message put out on social media during the Easter period, as this time last year he ranted about “Radical Left Lunatics”.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into Our Country.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten,” he said.

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