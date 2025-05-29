Donald Trump had a meltdown at the White House on Wednesday (May 28), calling a reporter 'nasty' after she asked him what he thought of his new nickname 'TACO Trade' - Trump Always Chickens Out.

Wall Street analysts have coined the phrase 'TACO Trade' accusing the president of chickening out on certain tariffs, causing market rates to be higher this week.

Trump defended his actions then responded by saying: "Don't ever say what you said, that's a nasty question."

