Video
Donald Trump had a meltdown at the White House on Wednesday (May 28), calling a reporter 'nasty' after she asked him what he thought of his new nickname 'TACO Trade' - Trump Always Chickens Out.
Wall Street analysts have coined the phrase 'TACO Trade' accusing the president of chickening out on certain tariffs, causing market rates to be higher this week.
Trump defended his actions then responded by saying: "Don't ever say what you said, that's a nasty question."
Why not read...
- Fears iPhone prices will go up due to tariffs as customers rush to buy
- Trump signs water pressure executive order to restore 'shower freedom'
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Up next Trump