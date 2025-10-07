No, Donald Trump didn’t talk to the ‘president’ of the ‘Mexican city’ of Puerto Rico

Just days after a district judge temporarily blocked US president Donald Trump’s firing of three board members overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances, social media users are encouraging the Republican to go one step further and remove its president – except there’s just a couple of problems.

First and foremost, Donald Trump is the president of Puerto Rico, what with it being a US territory.

This has prompted a number of Twitter/X users to agree with Trump that the president of the nation should be impeached, following online claims that he recently “talked to the president of Puerto Rico”:

“Bro that’s you! You’re the president of Puerto Rico,” fumed another:

A third claimed Trump was “so f***ing stupid” for making the comment:

And mirror memes emerged too:

Except, the convicted felon never actually said that, with LeadStories writing in a fact-check that they were unable to find any public record of Trump saying as such, and that the closest thing to such a blunder was back in 2017 when he said he met with the “president of the Virgin Islands”, as opposed to its governor.

Similarly, social media users have also reacted to audio purporting to be President Trump saying rapper Bad Bunny – who is set to play the Super Bowl next year – comes from “the Mexican city of Puerto Rico”:

Yet again, this isn’t accurate, with both LeadStories and Snopes publishing fact-checks noting that the audio actually comes from comedian J-L Cauvin doing an impression of the former Apprentice star:

@jlcauvin #DonaldTrump reacts to #BadBunny getting the Super Bowl halftime

Cauvin told Snopes: “On one hand it's gratifying to know that something I've worked on for many years is good enough to entertain and even fool people, but on the other hand it's embarrassing as an American that so many people consider this not just plausible as something Trump would say, but highly likely.”

