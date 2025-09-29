Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

Video
Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The announcement came during a Sunday Night Football broadcast, made in partnership with the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation.
In his statement, Bad Bunny framed the performance as a tribute to his roots: “It’s for my people, my culture, and our history … Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
The singer posted a video of himself sat on top of a goalpost announcing the performance.
