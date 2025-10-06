Bad Bunny is making history as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, and he’s not making any exceptions after trolls criticised the decision calling for it to be in English.

While hosting SNL, the Puerto Rican superstar addressed critics of his upcoming performance with a simple warning: “If you didn’t understand what I just said… you have four months to learn.”

His joke quickly went viral, doubling as both a clapback and a cultural challenge.

Whether you're ready or not, come February, it’s Bad Bunny’s world and it's sounding very en español.

*Downloads Duolingo*

