Donald Trump has pushed a well known QAnon phrase while ranting on Truth Social in response to a new indictment against him concerning his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against the former president on Tuesday (August 27), keeping the same four criminal charges intact but trimming down some of the allegations in light of the Supreme Court’s immunity decision last month. If convicted, 78-year-old Trump could face up to 55 years in prison.

Trump condemned the superseding indictment as “election interference” and an “act of desperation” that “has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY.”

Trump then shared a total of 50 posts on Truth Social after the superseding indictment was filed, including 19 written by him.

He also reposted users, including ones from an account named “SpiritualStreetFighter” which has the description: “I believe in Q, The Great Awakening and Holding the Line.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

One post Trump shared featured a picture of himself with the well known QAnon phrase “nothing can stop what is coming”, as well as the QAnon slogan “WWG1WGA!” – short for “where we go one, we go all”.

Trump also fired off posts claiming that he is the victim of a Justice Department “Witch Hunt,” writing: “This ridiculous political HOAX, which most thought was already won by me, comes right out of the White House and DOJ, and is being pushed by Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden against their political opponent, ME.

“Like all of the other Witch Hunt cases, it is being mocked by legal scholars and experts as gross election interference. This shouldn’t be happening in America!”

