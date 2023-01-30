Trump evidence goes to grand jury - but here's why his haters aren't celebrating

Manhattan prosecutors could be pursuing criminal charges against Donald Trump regarding hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election - and people online aren't convinced anything will come of it.

On Monday, the Manhattan district attorney's office began presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding the matter according toNew York Times.



Two witnesses were seen entering the lower Manhattan building indicating the District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, could be deciding whether to charge Trump.

The investigation is just one of several cases that Trump is potentially facing.

It is unclear what charges Trump could face as it depends on the evidence, but the matter has to do with falsified business records which the Trump Organization was convicted of last year.

In 2018, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled guilty to federal campaign finance charges related to hush money paid to Daniels in 2016.

The Manhattan DA's office is now deciding whether classifying the payments to Cohen was in conflict with a New York law that prohibits falsifying businesses records.

The case has been going on for quite some time and news that the DA's office was making moves sparked some excitement on Twitter.

But many felt that the outcome will ultimately lead to no significant charges.





On Truth Social, Trump called the investigation "the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time" and claimed he "never had an affair."

