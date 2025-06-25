The 'maddest' Donald Trump has ever been becomes an instant meme

Donald Trump swearing live on TV when addressing the conflict between Israel and Iran has already gone viral and the memes have been flowing.

Trump commented on a ceasefire between the two countries which Israel claimed Iran violated and retaliated.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (June 24), he said: "I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and drop everything you have on him [Iran]. So I'm not happy with them.

"I'm not happy with Iran either but I'm really unhappy if Israel's going out [yesterday] morning because of one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long, they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

This quickly did the rounds on social media and the memes have been in full flow.

One person said: "I'm crying he wasn't even this mad when he got shot."

Barstool Sports quoted Trump's rant and captioned it: "Four-year-old me watching Dora and Boots head the wrong direction."

One posted a meme of a man showing a woman something on his phone.

Author Don Wislow said: "Actually... Neither Israel or Iran respect you or Marco Rubio or anyone in your government and that's why they broke your BS cease fire."

And another said: "Incoming leftist outrage in 3.. 2.. 1..."

Elsewhere from indy100, Trump's Iran strikes information has been questioned after satellite images counteract claims and the internet has been paying tribute to one of Elon Musk's most loyal DOGE workers 'Big Balls' resigning.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.