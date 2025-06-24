Mang0 responds after being dropped by Cloud9 following Ludwig stream controversy

Streamer Joseph 'Mang0' Marquez has responded after being dropped by professional esports organisation Cloud9 following controversies during an event hosted by Ludwig Ahgren.

Ludwig hosted the Beerio Kart World Cup, a Mario Kart tournament where he invited 23 other creators to join him for drinks and some races.

Mang0, who is one of the best Super Smash Bros players of all time, has previously attended these events and won them however this time around, he was knocked out early and started acting inappropriately towards other streamers.

He was very drunk and started making others visibly uncomfortable, including one viral clip of him making thrusting motions with his hips towards streamer Maya.

After the event, Ludwig confirmed he would not be inviting Mang0 to any of his future events.



Mang0 then addressed what happened on social media and admitted he has a "problem".

He posted: "Feel like I let so many people down. Talked to a few friends and just realised I have a problem. Everyone has coddled me for so long and kinda looked the other way when it came to my drinking. Don't want anyone to feel bad for me / defend me.

"Sorry to everyone I've let down or hurt. I know it just looks like im trying to save face but I genuinely feel so awful about it. All I've done is reflect on my life and realised I'm a broken human. I will try and redeem myself over time as I always do.

"Gonna stop drinking immediately and get it together. Sorry that I'm a f*** up but I will and can be better."



Mang0 was part of esports organisation Cloud9 but on social media, it said it had become aware of what had happened and the decision was made to drop him.

In a statement posted on X / Twitter, Cloud9 posted: "We are aware of the recent incident involving Jospeh 'Mang0' Marquez and fully acknowledge the concerns raised by our community and partners.

"Following an internal evaluation, we have made the decision to release Mang0 from Cloud9.

"Regardless of tenure or accomplishments, the behaviour demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organisation's core values. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct."

Mang0 has been with Cloud9 since 2014 in one of the longest running esports partnerships.

And Mang0 addressed being dropped by Cloud9 with his own social media post.

He posted: "C9 dropping me. Probably getting banned from tourneys. F****** s*** man. No one to blame but myself but man.

"Never thought I could hit this low. Probably won't hear from me for a while. I'm sorry everyone. Wish I was better. I had it all and f****** tossed it in the trashcan."

