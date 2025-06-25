A spokesperson for the White House has reportedly confirmed the resignation of Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine, 19, a prominent figure in Elon Musk’s former DOGE operation.

“Edward Coristine stepped down yesterday,” the official told WIRED. According to a source, Coristine’s GSA-linked Google Suite account has since been deactivated.

Coristine rose to online prominence — and became something of a cult figure within Musk’s vast fanbase — after a high-profile appearance on Fox News alongside his employer. “Who is Big Balls?” host Jesse Watters asked during the show, to which Corstine quipped: "I am."

When asked about the reason behind the nickname, Coristine claimed he set it as his LinkedIn username and caught the attention of Musk.

"I set it and honestly, I didn't think anyone would notice," he shared.

Before joining DOGE — the federal agency launched by the Trump administration earlier this year — Coristine worked at Elon Musk’s brain tech company, Neuralink.

At DOGE, he became part of Musk’s inner circle as the agency made sweeping cuts across nearly every federal department. Now, DOGE is seeing departures of its own. Steve Davis, a key Musk ally who handled the agency’s daily operations, has also left, along with several others.

According to reports, Coristine seemingly attended regular meetings with departments and worked on major projects back in May.

His resignation comes a month after the departure of his boss, Musk.

The news sparked a reaction on social media, with people 'paying tribute' to his efforts in government.





















Indy100 reached out to White House for comment

