Trump praises attorney general who 'kept me out of jail for years'

Donald Trump praised the attorney general because “he kept me out of jail for years” and people have thoughts.

Eyebrows were raised on Monday (11 May) when US president Trump praised the acting attorney general Todd Blanche because the lawyer has apparently kept him out of prison for “years”.

Blanche was first made deputy attorney general in March 2025, but in April 2026, he assumed the position of acting attorney general following the firing of then-AG Pam Bondi , allegedly for her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files – an issue that has plagued Trump and turned some of his MAGA fanbase against him.

In remarks made during a speech as he (rather ironically) hosted law enforcement officials at the White House for Police Week, Trump said of Blanche: “We have a man who is doing a great job, I’ll tell you. I knew it! Because he kept me out of jail for years. Acting attorney general Todd Blanche. He kept me out of jail.”

The comment sparked a lot of conversation.

One person pointed out: “Saying someone kept you out of jail usually means you did something that would get most people sent to jail.”

“Admitting he's done things he should have been jailed for. It's a start,” someone commented.

Another said: “It's hard to believe he actually said this.”

One person wrote: “When you’re so demented, you can’t help but Freudian slip.”

Someone else argued: “Wow, talk about consciousness of guilt. One should be kept out of jail because one never committed a crime, not because one has a crafty lawyer.”

Another said: “Yeah not getting innocent man vibes here.”

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