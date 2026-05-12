People think Donald Trump has told on himself after making a needless clarification between “sea” and “see” not once, but twice.

In two separate speeches given within days of each other, US president Trump has felt it necessary to make the distinction that when he says, “drugs coming in by sea” in relation to drug trafficking , he means they are coming into the country over water, and not “see” as in vision.

He made the baffling remark during a speech on 6 May during a Military Mother’s Day event and again on Wednesday 11 May when he hosted law enforcement officials at the White House for Police Week.

You would hope that the distinction was pretty obvious based on context clues, but nonetheless, Trump suggested “a lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea”.

For this reason, people think Trump told on himself and that every accusation is a confession.

Someone argued: “This means someone said ‘by sea’ to him and he didn’t know what it meant.”

And many others agreed.

“EVERY TIME he explains something like this, it means someone just had to explain it to HIM the exact same way,” someone suggested.

Someone else mocked: “He’s right, I’m always saying this.”

Another wrote: “I’m telling you — this motherf**ker learned like WEEKS ago, that ‘by sea’ wasn’t ‘by see.’

“And that is f**king INSANE.”

“As in see the dummy rambling incoherently. LOL,” another joked.

One person argued: “To be clear, he’s saying he actually thought this, because literally everything that comes out of this senile old man’s mouth is a confession.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.