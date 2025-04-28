In one his latest rants on his own Truth Social platform, US president Donald Trump has once again taken aim at the “radical left”, this time urging Republican members of Congress to ‘immediately eject’ what he called “disruptors and troublemakers” from town halls.

The comments came just weeks after a protester was tased at Georgia representative and staunch Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall on 15 April – and she’s not the only Republican to face tough opposition at the Q&A sessions.

Fellow Georgia congressman Rich McCormick was booed at a town hall back in February (with one questioner asking him what he was going to do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House”), North Carolina representative Chuck Edwards was heckled by a veteran at a town hall on 13 March, and Indiana congresswoman Victoria Spartz was met with boos and chants on 28 March when she said she would not call for US defense secretary Pete Hegseth’s resignation over Signalgate.

And in response to instances such as these, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “The Radical Left Democrats are paying a fortune to have people infiltrate the Town Halls of Republican Congressmen/women and Senators. These Great Patriot Politicians should not treat them nicely.

“Have them immediately ejected from the room - They are disruptors and troublemakers. You must allow your audience to know what you are up against, or else they will think they are Republicans, and that there is dissension in the Party.

“There is not, there is only LOVE and UNITY. Republicans are happy with what is taking place in our Country.”

Such remarks have since seen Trump accused of “fascism”:

Another social media user noted that talking about “love and unity” is “laughable” when the same message also talks about “silencing dissent”:

People also pointed out that town halls are for “the entire constituency”, as opposed to just one political party:

As for Trump’s claims that there is no dissension in the Republican Party, four Republican senators sided with Democrats earlier this month to try and block the president’s tariffs against Canada.

Those four were Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Susan Collins and former minority leader Mitch McConnell.

In a statement to indy100, the White House's deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said: "There is no greater defender of freedom than President Trump, who signed an Executive Order to protect free speech on his first day back in office, ended the weaponization of justice, restored over 400 press passes to the White House complex, and takes media questions daily."



Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.