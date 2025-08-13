Elon Musk appears to have set aside his on-again, off-again bromance with Donald Trump for now, turning his fire instead on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – and taking aim at Apple in the process.

The Tesla billionaire has accused the tech giant of favouring OpenAI in its App Store rankings and hinted at a lawsuit.

In a tweet posted to his platform X/Twitter, Musk claimed: "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action."

Earlier that same day, he took a more direct swipe at Apple, asking: "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?"x

Altman and Musk are going head to head on social media Getty Images

Currently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app sits at number one on Apple’s Top Free Apps chart in the UK, while Grok comes in at fifth.

Altman responded to Musk’s accusations with a pointed remark: "This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn’t like."

Musk then fired back: “You got 3M views on your bulls*** post, you liar, far more than I’ve received on many of mine, despite me having 50 times your follower count!”

In a statement issued to the BBC, Apple defended its practices: "We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.