What happened to Elon Musk's America Party? It's been a month and we're still waiting

A month after announcing that he was going to form the “America Party”, Elon Musk’s political party is nowhere to be seen.

On 5 July, Musk told fans he would start building a new political party in the United States after being left infuriated by former ally Donald Trump getting the “ Big Beautiful Bill ” passed.

Musk was encouraged by the results of an X/Twitter poll , however, it seems the entrepreneur has not taken any significant steps to actually achieve it.

“Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” he asked people on his social media platform.

While Mark Cuban, the head of the Democratic Party, said Musk’s plans should be “taken seriously”, Musk himself hasn’t mentioned the America Party for weeks.

Recent polling has also suggested that although many Americans are open to the idea of a third political party, many are sceptical of one that has been created by Musk.

According to YouGov, 46 per cent of Americans think a third party in their two-party system is necessary. But, only 11 per cent would consider signing up for a Musk-founded party.

Starting a political party takes a lot of resources and time, and includes steps such as filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, getting signatures to actually get on the ballot across states, and getting candidates to run for House and Senate seats.

Musk has been known to go “founder mode” when he is working on a project he’s passionate about and has been known to sleep in his office to be hands-on. But, it remains to be seen if the America Party will be one of those passions.

